Democratic Dissonance: Lok Sabha Controversies Spill into Rajya Sabha

A heated session in the Rajya Sabha saw the Opposition walking out after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Despite appeals to maintain parliamentary procedure, the conflict highlighted growing tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha's session on Thursday turned contentious as tensions flared over Rahul Gandhi's exclusion from speaking in the Lok Sabha. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's attempts to address the issue led to a walkout by the Opposition after his request was denied.

The session, which began with the mourning of a former MP's passing and the tabling of papers, was disrupted when Kharge highlighted Gandhi's inability to speak. The Chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, refused Kharge's motion, citing procedural rules that restrict discussion of Lok Sabha matters in the Upper House.

The heated exchanges reflect rising friction between the ruling party and the Opposition, with accusations of democratic suppression taking center stage. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the uproar, stressing adherence to procedure, while Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda advocated for uninterrupted proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

