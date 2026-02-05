Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Over Trump Peace Prize Nomination

The U.S. ambassador to Poland severed ties with the Polish parliament speaker for criticizing Donald Trump’s policies and refusing to support his Nobel Peace Prize bid. The incident highlights the Polish government's challenge in maintaining strong ties with the U.S. while managing unease over Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a diplomatic fallout, the U.S. ambassador to Poland has ended communication with the Polish parliament speaker, escalating tensions over Donald Trump's contentious policies and his Nobel Peace Prize ambitions.

Ambassador Tom Rose accused Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty of insulting Trump after Czarzasty openly criticized the former U.S. president's approach and refused to back his Nobel nomination.

The incident underscores Poland's delicate diplomatic dance, balancing its allegiance with the U.S. against Trump's 'America First' policies that have left many Polish politicians uneasy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

