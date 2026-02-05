Banerjee Challenges Centre on Border Policies Amid Political Showdown

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has openly criticized the central government's decision to expand the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km. She claims the Centre has not completed work on previously provided land and demands a rollback before seeking more land.

In a heated assembly discussion, Banerjee rejected accusations from the BJP regarding obstruction of border fencing. She asserts that land has already been allotted to central agencies, including the BSF, and refuted infiltration allegations, challenging the Central narrative on national security.

The Chief Minister's remarks served as both a policy critique and a political offensive ahead of state elections, as she questioned the BJP's governance and promised significant local development through state-funded projects. The debate underscored the ongoing political tension between the Centre and the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)