Parliament Chaos: Opposition Alleges Government's Role in Disruptive Debates

RSP MP NK Premachandran accuses the government of silencing the Leader of the Opposition during key parliamentary debates, particularly on India-China relations. Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh criticizes the NDA government's actions as undemocratic, leading to significant disruptions in Parliament and raising concerns about democratic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:57 IST
Parliament Chaos: Opposition Alleges Government's Role in Disruptive Debates
Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSP MP NK Premachandran on Thursday accused the government of orchestrating disruptions in Parliament, citing their prevention of the opposition's attempts to discuss critical issues during the Presidential motion debate. He claimed the government's actions obstructed discussions, particularly concerning India-China relations and national security.

In an interview with ANI, Premachandran stated, "The opposition has been consistent in its demands since the start. During the debate on the Presidential motion, the Leader of the Opposition should have had the opportunity to discuss the India-China relationship and internal security concerns. However, this right was denied." He added that this obstruction sparked further disruptions, attributing the chaos to the government's stance, not the opposition's actions.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh echoed these sentiments, condemning the NDA government's move to reportedly prevent Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the House. Singh referenced a letter by Gandhi, describing the situation as "shameful for democracy" and criticizing the government for allegedly using fabricated excuses to hinder the opposition's voice. Singh called for the government to relinquish their inflexibility and allow proper parliamentary practices to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

