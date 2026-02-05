Left Menu

Trump's Endorsement Energizes Japan's Election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of Japan's legislative election. Trump praised Takaichi for her efforts, declaring her deserving of recognition. Takaichi is anticipated to win the imminent snap election, with her meeting Trump in March at the White House.

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, providing her with what he described as his 'total endorsement' just days before a critical legislative election in Japan set for this Sunday.

In a statement released on Truth Social, Trump commended Takaichi for her leadership and the achievements of her Coalition, asserting the need for powerful recognition. 'Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing,' he declared.

The endorsement comes as Takaichi moves into a snap election that she is widely favored to win. Following the election, Takaichi is scheduled to meet with Trump on March 19 at the White House, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

