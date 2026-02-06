Trump Backs Orbán in High-Stakes Hungarian Election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of Hungary's April 12 election. Trump praised Orbán as a strong leader on Truth Social, stating that U.S.-Hungarian relations have thrived under his administration. The political landscape in Hungary remains tense and unpredictable.
In a notable political endorsement, former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of Hungary's crucial April 12 election. Trump lauded Orbán as a 'truly strong and powerful Leader' in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump claimed that U.S.-Hungarian relations had reached unprecedented levels of cooperation and achievement during his tenure, attributing much of this success to Prime Minister Orbán's leadership. Expressing his pride, Trump mentioned he was honored to back Orbán for re-election once again.
As Hungary's political climate intensifies, recent polls indicate that the centre-right Tisza party leads, placing Fidesz and the far-right Our Homeland party on similar tracks towards parliamentary representation. Orbán, who faces the most formidable challenge to his leadership since 2010, remains uncertain about the upcoming election results, with many voters still undecided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- OrbÃ¡n
- Hungary
- election
- endorsement
- Fidesz
- cooperation
- Truth Social
- polls
- leadership
ALSO READ
Trump's Endorsement Energizes Japan's Election
'Bharat Taxi' will be rolled out across India in 3 years: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah after launching co-op ride-hailing platform.
Judicial Bonds: Strengthening Indo-French Cooperation
India's 'Grave Concern': UNDP's Budget Cuts Threaten South-South Cooperation
India-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for Global Cooperation