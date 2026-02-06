Trump Backs Orbán in High-Stakes Hungarian Election

In a notable political endorsement, former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of Hungary's crucial April 12 election. Trump lauded Orbán as a 'truly strong and powerful Leader' in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump claimed that U.S.-Hungarian relations had reached unprecedented levels of cooperation and achievement during his tenure, attributing much of this success to Prime Minister Orbán's leadership. Expressing his pride, Trump mentioned he was honored to back Orbán for re-election once again.

As Hungary's political climate intensifies, recent polls indicate that the centre-right Tisza party leads, placing Fidesz and the far-right Our Homeland party on similar tracks towards parliamentary representation. Orbán, who faces the most formidable challenge to his leadership since 2010, remains uncertain about the upcoming election results, with many voters still undecided.

