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India-Algeria Forge Stronger Ties: Key Consultations Propel Bilateral Cooperation

India and Algeria held their 7th Foreign Office Consultations in Algiers, focusing on strengthening multifaceted cooperation. The discussions, co-chaired by Neena Malhotra and Lounes Magramane, highlighted trade expansion, parliamentary collaboration, and anti-terrorism efforts. Both nations aim to enhance partnerships in sectors like energy, education, and tourism amid warm diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:52 IST
India-Algeria Forge Stronger Ties: Key Consultations Propel Bilateral Cooperation
India-Algeria hold 7th round of Foreign office consultations (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

In the vibrant city of Algiers on Sunday, India and Algeria engaged in their 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations, marking a notable stride in strengthening their diplomatic and economic relations. Co-chaired by Indian Secretary (South), Neena Malhotra, and Algerian Secretary General, Lounes Magramane, the meeting underscored ongoing cooperation while charting new avenues for collaboration.

The consultations, which followed President of India's historic state visit to Algeria in October 2024, were said to embody the South-South cooperation spirit. Both countries comprehensively reviewed various facets of their bilateral relations, focusing on political, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Reinforced by Algeria's warm reception of an Indian parliamentary delegation, both governments committed to counterterrorism and emphasized expanding trade, particularly in pharmaceuticals, energy, and education.

Globally, both nations reiterated their pledge to collaborate across multilateral platforms such as the UN. During her visit, Secretary Malhotra also explored potent alliances in hydrocarbons with the Algerian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines and potential partnerships in Constantine's thriving pharmaceutical and academic sectors. Plans for the next consultation in India were set, promising sustained engagement and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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