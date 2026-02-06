Power Play: Sassou N'guesso Aims to Extend Presidential Reign in Congo

The Republic of Congo's long-standing leader, Denis Sassou N'guesso, has confirmed his intent to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 15, aiming to prolong his extensive tenure in power.

During a visit to an agricultural fair at Bambou Mingali, Sassou N'guesso, aged 82, reiterated his hold on the country's presidency, a role he initially assumed in 1979. His leadership has persisted through civil conflict and contentious elections, facilitated by a 2015 constitutional amendment removing term and age restrictions.

Despite the oil-rich status of the nation, economic challenges persist with high youth unemployment and widespread poverty affecting its 5.61 million citizens. The opposition remains fragmented, as the main rival party announced it will not nominate a candidate.

