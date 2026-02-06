Left Menu

Power Play: Sassou N'guesso Aims to Extend Presidential Reign in Congo

Denis Sassou N'guesso, President of the Republic of Congo, announced his candidacy for the March 15 election, potentially extending his decades-long rule. Known for overcoming fragmented opposition, Sassou N'guesso faces minimal challengers. Despite Congo's oil production, poverty remains prevalent, with high youth unemployment and limited rural electricity access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazzaville | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:26 IST
Power Play: Sassou N'guesso Aims to Extend Presidential Reign in Congo
President
  • Country:
  • Congo (Brazzaville)

The Republic of Congo's long-standing leader, Denis Sassou N'guesso, has confirmed his intent to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 15, aiming to prolong his extensive tenure in power.

During a visit to an agricultural fair at Bambou Mingali, Sassou N'guesso, aged 82, reiterated his hold on the country's presidency, a role he initially assumed in 1979. His leadership has persisted through civil conflict and contentious elections, facilitated by a 2015 constitutional amendment removing term and age restrictions.

Despite the oil-rich status of the nation, economic challenges persist with high youth unemployment and widespread poverty affecting its 5.61 million citizens. The opposition remains fragmented, as the main rival party announced it will not nominate a candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026