Tragic Shooting: Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Gunned Down

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. The incident occurred in the morning as Oberoi arrived in his vehicle. Assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire, and Oberoi succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party mourns the loss of leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. Police confirm the incident took place Friday morning.

Oberoi, while arriving at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle, was targeted by two assailants on a two-wheeler, who opened fire at him.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Oberoi succumbed to his wounds. Police have launched an investigation into the motive and identity of the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

