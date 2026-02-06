Tragic Shooting: Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Gunned Down
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. The incident occurred in the morning as Oberoi arrived in his vehicle. Assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire, and Oberoi succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.
Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party mourns the loss of leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. Police confirm the incident took place Friday morning.
Oberoi, while arriving at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle, was targeted by two assailants on a two-wheeler, who opened fire at him.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Oberoi succumbed to his wounds. Police have launched an investigation into the motive and identity of the attackers.
