Tragic Shooting: Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Gunned Down

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party mourns the loss of leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. Police confirm the incident took place Friday morning.

Oberoi, while arriving at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle, was targeted by two assailants on a two-wheeler, who opened fire at him.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Oberoi succumbed to his wounds. Police have launched an investigation into the motive and identity of the attackers.

