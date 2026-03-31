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Tragic Collision: Electric Car Meets Rickshaw in Model Town

A woman was fatally injured in a Model Town road accident involving an electric car and a rickshaw. Police report highlights that Kiran Devi succumbed to her injuries following the crash. The driver, Anjali Arora, has been arrested, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:03 IST
Tragic Collision: Electric Car Meets Rickshaw in Model Town
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A fatal road accident in northwest Delhi's Model Town claimed the life of 46-year-old Kiran Devi following a collision between an electric car and a rickshaw. The incident unfolded near Satyawati Cut on GTK Road, resulting in severe head injuries for the victim.

Responding to a PCR call, police teams from the Model Town Police Station arrived to find the wrecked vehicles. Kiran Devi was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while another passenger, Puran Mal, received treatment for injuries at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

An FIR has been filed against the electric car driver, Anjali Arora, who has been apprehended. Law enforcement is reviewing CCTV footage to gather more context about the accident, as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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