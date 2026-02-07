LDF Poised for Third Term: CPI Hints at New Leadership After Polls
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed confidence that the LDF will form its third consecutive government following the upcoming assembly polls. He indicated that the decision on the new chief minister would be made after election results, emphasizing Left ideology's role in the process.
- Country:
- India
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed confidence on Saturday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is on track to secure its third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly elections.
While Viswam hinted that leadership discussions would ensue post-results, he underscored the importance of Left ideology during the elections. The decision concerning the future chief minister, he indicated, would involve the LDF's major party, CPI(M), after careful deliberation.
Emphasizing Pinarayi Vijayan's pivotal role, Viswam noted the current chief minister's significance in leading the coalition for the past ten years, with his policies and actions spotlighted in the ongoing campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ECI Concludes Briefing of 1,444 Central Observers Ahead of Key Assembly Polls
High-Stakes Showdown: Bengal Politics Heat Up Ahead of Assembly Polls
Bengal BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting to discuss strategies for assembly polls
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Raises Alarm Over US-India Trade Deal
"We are the top engine": TVK Chief Vijay urges cadres to ensure 'Whistle' symbol victory in TN Assembly polls