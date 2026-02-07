LDF Poised for Third Term: CPI Hints at New Leadership After Polls

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed confidence on Saturday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is on track to secure its third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly elections.

While Viswam hinted that leadership discussions would ensue post-results, he underscored the importance of Left ideology during the elections. The decision concerning the future chief minister, he indicated, would involve the LDF's major party, CPI(M), after careful deliberation.

Emphasizing Pinarayi Vijayan's pivotal role, Viswam noted the current chief minister's significance in leading the coalition for the past ten years, with his policies and actions spotlighted in the ongoing campaign.

