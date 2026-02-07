Modi's Madurai Visit Sparks Political Mobilization
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai has been rescheduled, with new political alliances expected to join the NDA. Modi is set to visit a temple and address a rally. Tensions rise as locals face obstacles in religious practices and actor-politician Vijay faces criticism from BJP leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai has been rescheduled from February 28 to March 1, according to Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran. The visit is strategically important as a few parties are expected to join the NDA ahead of the event.
A massive meeting in Madurai, featuring all NDA leaders, is planned, with Modi anticipated to visit the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple and address a rally at Mandela Nagar near the Madurai airport. Local residents are frustrated as they cannot light the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon due to ongoing conflicts.
Meanwhile, actor-politician Vijay faces fines from the Income Tax department, with the BJP criticizing him as tensions mount ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. Nagenthran also announced the formation of a committee to engage with potential allies.
