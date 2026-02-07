Left Menu

Modi's Madurai Visit Sparks Political Mobilization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai has been rescheduled, with new political alliances expected to join the NDA. Modi is set to visit a temple and address a rally. Tensions rise as locals face obstacles in religious practices and actor-politician Vijay faces criticism from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:10 IST
Modi's Madurai Visit Sparks Political Mobilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai has been rescheduled from February 28 to March 1, according to Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran. The visit is strategically important as a few parties are expected to join the NDA ahead of the event.

A massive meeting in Madurai, featuring all NDA leaders, is planned, with Modi anticipated to visit the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple and address a rally at Mandela Nagar near the Madurai airport. Local residents are frustrated as they cannot light the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon due to ongoing conflicts.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Vijay faces fines from the Income Tax department, with the BJP criticizing him as tensions mount ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. Nagenthran also announced the formation of a committee to engage with potential allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenue Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal

Revenue Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal

 India
2
Hardik Pandya's Bold Ambitions: Aiming for ICC Glory

Hardik Pandya's Bold Ambitions: Aiming for ICC Glory

 India
3
Bijnor's Fake IB Officer Nabbed: A Tale of Deception and Extortion

Bijnor's Fake IB Officer Nabbed: A Tale of Deception and Extortion

 India
4
Daylight Murder Spurs Political Outcry in Punjab

Daylight Murder Spurs Political Outcry in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026