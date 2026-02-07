Modi's Malaysia Visit: Strengthening Ties and Forging New Frontiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a strategic two-day visit to Malaysia, set to transform India's comprehensive partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

A key agenda during this visit is the enhancement of defence cooperation and economic engagement between the two countries. Modi's talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim aim to produce important agreements, strengthening historical ties.

The visit also focuses on the Indian community in Malaysia. This outreach to the nearly three-million-strong diaspora underscores their significant contributions to Malaysia and positions them as a vital cultural and diplomatic bridge.