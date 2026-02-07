Maharashtra's Local Elections: Crucial Test for NCP's Future

The stage is set for a crucial political showdown in Maharashtra as polling for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began on Saturday. The elections, overshadowed by the untimely death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are widely deemed a litmus test for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions.

High-profile leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and top NCP (SP) figures, were early voters, demonstrating the importance of this local electoral event. Citizens are urged to participate actively, reflecting a tribute to Ajitdada's vision for a vibrant democratic process in the state.

With over a million registered voters and thousands of candidates vying for seats, the elections are critical for the future of the NCP. Observers speculate on the potential merger of NCP's factions, with political survival and strategic alliances at stake amidst grassroots coordination efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)