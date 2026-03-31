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Turbulence in Satara: Police Conduct Under Scrutiny During Zilla Parishad Election

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi was sent on leave amidst allegations of police misconduct during the Zilla Parishad presidential election. Despite possessing a majority, the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance lost, leading to accusations of manhandling by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:03 IST
Turbulence in Satara: Police Conduct Under Scrutiny During Zilla Parishad Election
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Maharashtra's political landscape witnesses upheaval as Police Superintendent Tushar Doshi is put on leave amidst accusations of misconduct. The move aims to ensure an impartial investigation, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Allegations arisen from the Zilla Parishad elections accuse local police of manhandling Shiv Sena and NCP Ministers, sparking demands for Doshi's suspension. Despite their majority, the Sena-NCP alliance lost the election, adding fuel to the controversy.

The decision to send Doshi on leave follows calls from legislative figures for a suspension. Maharashtra's government ensures adherence to legislative directions, while evaluations by legal experts will guide any further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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