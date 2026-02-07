Controversy Erupts in West Bengal Assembly Over Alleged Anti-Secular Comments

In a dramatic session on Saturday, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee approved a motion initiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, condemning comments by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul regarding madrasa fund allocation in the interim budget.

The speaker noted that Chattopadhyay, supported by senior members, criticized Paul's remarks as contrary to the secular values of the nation. These comments allegedly disparaged minority communities, prompting calls for disciplinary action.

In protest, BJP MLAs walked out, denouncing the ruling TMC's governance as appeasement-driven. They argued that the speaker's decision was influenced by TMC ministers, yet insisted no offensive comments were made by Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)