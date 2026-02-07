Left Menu

US Sets Deadline for Ukraine-Russia Peace Agreement

The US has imposed a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to settle their ongoing conflict, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Failure to meet this deadline may result in increased pressure from the Trump administration on both nations to adhere to the proposed peace schedule.

Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:49 IST
The United States has issued a deadline of June for Ukraine and Russia to finalize an agreement to end their extended conflict, according to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The announcement follows diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the nearly four-year war that has gripped the region.

President Zelenskyy noted the Trump administration's resolve in pushing both sides toward a resolution if the June deadline is not met, highlighting the potential for increased pressure from the US. The deadline underscores a concerted effort by America to expedite peace talks and bring stability to Ukrainian territories affected by the conflict.

Zelenskyy's remarks, initially shared with media under embargo, indicate that the US expects a clear and decisive schedule of events from all parties involved to achieve peace by the summer timeframe. The urgency of the situation reflects international interest in seeing the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia come to a definitive end.

