Fadnavis Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics in Telangana Rally

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused Telangana's Congress of sowing division with its appeasement policies at a rally in Sirpur Kagaznagar. He compared it to pre-Independence tactics that led to Pakistan and Bangladesh's creation, warning against dividing people on religious lines. He praised PM Modi's developmental efforts while promoting BJP candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:04 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

At a rally in Sirpur Kagaznagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticized the Congress party in Telangana for allegedly pursuing appeasement policies that he claims are dividing people. Fadnavis compared these tactics to those used before India's independence, which resulted in the partition that created Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

Fadnavis accused Telangana Congress leader, CM A Revanth Reddy, of believing in power retention through appeasement of certain groups. He claimed that the Congress government is fostering division by skewing reservation policies to benefit religions at the expense of SC and ST communities.

In contrast, Fadnavis commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in municipal development across the nation, asserting that the recent BJP electoral victories in Maharashtra would extend their influence to Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

