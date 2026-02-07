Modi's Visit Sparks New Momentum in India-Malaysia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in Kuala Lumpur by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, marking a promising phase in India-Malaysia relations. Accompanied by traditional music and dance, this red-carpet reception highlighted shared cultural ties.

Modi and Ibrahim's talks on Sunday are expected to result in agreements boosting bilateral cooperation, focusing on defense, economy, and innovation. Their joint appearance at an Indian community event underscored the people-to-people connections between the two nations.

The visit, following the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024, aims at strengthening ties and pushing forward on extradition matters, notably controversial preacher Zakir Naik. With a packed agenda, Modi emphasized the importance of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia's development.

