Left Menu

Modi's Visit Sparks New Momentum in India-Malaysia Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome in Malaysia, signaling renewed bilateral momentum. Welcomed by counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, the visit aims to enhance defense, economic cooperation, and cultural ties. Discussions include potential agreements and community events showcasing shared heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:48 IST
Modi's Visit Sparks New Momentum in India-Malaysia Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in Kuala Lumpur by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, marking a promising phase in India-Malaysia relations. Accompanied by traditional music and dance, this red-carpet reception highlighted shared cultural ties.

Modi and Ibrahim's talks on Sunday are expected to result in agreements boosting bilateral cooperation, focusing on defense, economy, and innovation. Their joint appearance at an Indian community event underscored the people-to-people connections between the two nations.

The visit, following the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024, aims at strengthening ties and pushing forward on extradition matters, notably controversial preacher Zakir Naik. With a packed agenda, Modi emphasized the importance of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India
2
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
3
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
4
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026