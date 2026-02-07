Left Menu

CPI(ML)-New Democracy Criticizes India-US Trade Deal as 'Surrender'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML)-New Democracy has vocally criticized the recent trade deal between India and the United States, calling it a 'surrender' by the NDA government. The party labeled the agreement as 'anti-people and anti-national', raising alarm over its potential impacts on various sectors including agriculture and industry.

General Secretary Yatendra Kumar emphasized the deal's ominous signs for India's economy, particularly highlighting concerns about slow revenue growth, increasing government debt, and declining employment and social expenditure. According to Kumar, these issues paint a bleak picture of the nation's economic health.

The party also denounced the NDA government's economic performance over 11 years, pointing out the severe hit on the unorganized industrial sector and agriculture. It urged revolutionary Left organizations and opposition parties to strongly oppose the agreement, demanding its complete dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

