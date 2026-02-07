Finance Scandal: Unpaid Election Campaign Loan Allegations
N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, accuses Congress MP Anto Antony of not repaying a ₹2 crore loan taken during the 2019 election campaign. Antony refutes claims, stating some funds were returned, and alleges the accusations are politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The political sphere in Pathanamthitta is abuzz following allegations against Congress MP Anto Antony. N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, has accused Antony of failing to repay ₹2 crore loaned during the 2019 election campaign.
During a press conference, Raju detailed how Antony had approached him during the election, citing campaign funding shortages. Raju claims Antony promised repayment within two months, a promise yet unfulfilled except for a returned sum of ₹20 lakh.
Responding to the allegations, Antony acknowledged receiving financial support but insists he returned funds as promised. The MP alleges the claims are part of a larger conspiracy against him. As the controversy unfolds, legal actions may soon follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)