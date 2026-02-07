Finance Scandal: Unpaid Election Campaign Loan Allegations

The political sphere in Pathanamthitta is abuzz following allegations against Congress MP Anto Antony. N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, has accused Antony of failing to repay ₹2 crore loaned during the 2019 election campaign.

During a press conference, Raju detailed how Antony had approached him during the election, citing campaign funding shortages. Raju claims Antony promised repayment within two months, a promise yet unfulfilled except for a returned sum of ₹20 lakh.

Responding to the allegations, Antony acknowledged receiving financial support but insists he returned funds as promised. The MP alleges the claims are part of a larger conspiracy against him. As the controversy unfolds, legal actions may soon follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)