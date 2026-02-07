Left Menu

Finance Scandal: Unpaid Election Campaign Loan Allegations

N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, accuses Congress MP Anto Antony of not repaying a ₹2 crore loan taken during the 2019 election campaign. Antony refutes claims, stating some funds were returned, and alleges the accusations are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political sphere in Pathanamthitta is abuzz following allegations against Congress MP Anto Antony. N M Raju, owner of the Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate, has accused Antony of failing to repay ₹2 crore loaned during the 2019 election campaign.

During a press conference, Raju detailed how Antony had approached him during the election, citing campaign funding shortages. Raju claims Antony promised repayment within two months, a promise yet unfulfilled except for a returned sum of ₹20 lakh.

Responding to the allegations, Antony acknowledged receiving financial support but insists he returned funds as promised. The MP alleges the claims are part of a larger conspiracy against him. As the controversy unfolds, legal actions may soon follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

