Himachal Pradesh CM Sets Vision for 2026-27: Health, Education, and Rural Economy in Focus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a key meeting on Saturday with legislators from Shimla and Kangra districts. The session aimed to establish the top priorities for MLAs for the 2026-27 financial year, with a strong focus on health, education, rural economy, tourism, energy, and more.

Significant strides have been made in the rural economy through strategic decisions offering top national support prices for milk and staple crops, highlighting the government's commitment to agricultural advancement. The Chief Minister noted an upliftment in citizens' standard of living, fueled by these transformative economic policies.

Education and healthcare are also on the upswing, with Himachal Pradesh climbing from 21st to 5th in state education rankings. Advanced medical tech, including robotic surgery facilities, is being introduced in medical colleges, aiming for comprehensive healthcare improvements. Meanwhile, investor-friendly reforms have earned the state 'Top Achiever' status, with digital innovation integral to its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)