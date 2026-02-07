Diplomatic Dynamics: Modi's Malaysian Maneuver

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a two-day diplomatic visit to Malaysia on Saturday. The trip, however, is enveloped in controversy due to allegations by Congress claiming Modi avoided a previous engagement in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 to dodge a meeting with former US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the significance of Modi's current meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, referencing Ibrahim's homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh. Ibrahim praised Singh as a steadfast and upright statesman, with an enduring legacy.

The revisited dynamic between Modi and Ibrahim hints at reshaping diplomatic relationships and reflects on past political camaraderie, sparked by Ibrahim's acknowledgement of Singh's support during his imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)