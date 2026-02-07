Left Menu

Indo-US Pact Boosts India's Vision for Future Growth

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta praises the recent Indo-US trade deal, citing its benefits for India's economy and the 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' goal. He condemned terrorism in Pakistan, praised Indian missile development, and supported initiatives like Make in India and new startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:26 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has welcomed the recent Indo-US trade agreement, highlighting its strategic importance for India's development goals, including 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'. Gupta emphasized that such a pact will open pathways for job creation, boost the farming sector, and expand market access.

Criticizing terrorism, Gupta condemned the recent mosque bombing in Pakistan and pointed fingers at the neighboring nation for its persistent promotion of terrorism. He noted that Pakistan's internal instability is exacerbated by ISI's influence and military dominance, alongside the lack of a functional government.

Gupta also lauded Indian scientists for the successful launch of the 'Agni-3' missile. In a moment of national pride, he conveyed optimism about India's future in global arenas, including technology and sports, particularly expressing support for India's T20 World Cup aspirations.

