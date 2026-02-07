Tejashwi Yadav: Championing Lalu's Legacy Amid Political Turmoil in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's national working president, criticized Bihar's NDA government, calling CM Nitish Kumar a leader of officials, not the people. At a party event, Yadav vowed to strengthen the RJD and challenge communal forces. He accused NDA of undermining democracy and suppressing opposition voices.
Tejashwi Yadav, the newly appointed national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), launched a scathing critique of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, labeling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a leader of bureaucrats rather than the general populace.
Addressing party workers at a recent celebration in his honor, Yadav remarked on the aftermath of the assembly polls, asserting that they were dominated by administrative machinery rather than people's choice. He argued that the victory was driven by a tactical operation rather than democratic values.
Promising to carry forward his father Lalu Prasad's legacy, Yadav pledged to bolster the RJD nationally and combat communal forces. He accused the central government of diverting attention from pressing issues, neglecting the agricultural sector, and intimidating political adversaries. He urged RJD's base to unify and defend the interests of marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
