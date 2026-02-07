Intense Mayoral Race Heats Up in Ranchi with Unique Election Symbols
The mayoral race in Ranchi Municipal Corporation is heating up with Congress-backed Rama Khalkho receiving the 'bench' symbol and her BJP-backed rival, Roshni Khalkho, getting the 'biscuit' symbol. A total of 375 candidates are competing for positions, including 11 for mayor and 364 for councilor posts across 53 wards.
The battle for the mayoral post in Ranchi Municipal Corporation has become fiercer with Congress-backed candidate Rama Khalkho and her BJP-supported counterpart Roshni Khalkho securing their unique election symbols. Rama will contest with the 'bench' symbol, suggestive of education and justice, while Roshni will compete with 'biscuit'.
A total of 375 candidates are participating in the upcoming civic polls, which include the election for 11 mayoral and 364 councilor posts across 53 wards in Ranchi. The allocation of symbols took place at the district collectorate as candidates brace for campaign season starting Sunday.
The polls for 48 Urban Local Bodies in the state, scheduled for February 23, are symbolically contested rather than party-based, even though candidates receive backing from political parties. Votes will be counted on February 27 as Ranchi gears up for this major democratic exercise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
