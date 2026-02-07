Hungary's Tisza Party Revamps Agenda with Wealth Tax and Euro Adoption
Hungary's opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, unveiled its election program focusing on adopting the euro, introducing a wealth tax, and enhancing EU and NATO ties. The party aims to curb corruption, revamp public services, and reduce Russian energy dependency, challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orban's leadership.
Hungary's opposition Tisza party has unveiled a bold election program that seeks to reintegrate the nation firmly within the European Union and NATO frameworks. The center-right party, standing as the most formidable challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orban since 2010, proposes adopting the euro and imposing a wealth tax targeting the nation's richest citizens.
Led by ex-government insider Peter Magyar, Tisza aims to combat corruption and free up frozen EU funds, crucial for Hungary's economic growth. Their proposal includes slashing income taxes for those earning beneath the median wage and introducing a 1% wealth tax for assets over 1 billion forints. Additionally, Tisza plans to end Hungary's reliance on Russian energy by 2035 and double renewable energy contributions by 2040.
The party also intends to review the controversial Russian-backed Paks 2 nuclear project and vows a complete overhaul of healthcare, education, and child protection services. With a called lead in most polls, Tisza aims for a transformative governance shift, challenging Orban's decade-spanning reign.
