Nitin Nabin Ignites BJP's Kerela Campaign with Sabarimala Justice Promise
BJP President Nitin Nabin kickstarts the party's election campaign in Kerala, promising justice in the Sabarimala gold loss case. Asserting BJP's commitment to Kerala's development, he criticizes the current government and promises empowerment for women, youth, and farmers under BJP leadership after elections.
- Country:
- India
BJP President Nitin Nabin has entered the political arena of Kerala with a compelling promise to resolve the Sabarimala gold loss controversy. During a visit to the southern state, Nabin expressed strong hopes for BJP's victory in the traditionally Congress and Left-dominated region.
In Thrissur, he symbolically painted a lotus, the party's symbol, signaling the start of the BJP campaign. Nabin's tour included prayers at significant temples, underlining a commitment to justice for the Sabarimala issue and overall development for Kerala.
Nabin criticized the longstanding governance under LDF-UDF for stagnating Kerala's growth, vowing that a BJP-led government would empower women, the youth, and farmers. He highlighted the central government's financial support as a testament to their commitment to Kerala's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)