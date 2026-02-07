Nitin Nabin Ignites BJP's Kerela Campaign with Sabarimala Justice Promise

BJP President Nitin Nabin has entered the political arena of Kerala with a compelling promise to resolve the Sabarimala gold loss controversy. During a visit to the southern state, Nabin expressed strong hopes for BJP's victory in the traditionally Congress and Left-dominated region.

In Thrissur, he symbolically painted a lotus, the party's symbol, signaling the start of the BJP campaign. Nabin's tour included prayers at significant temples, underlining a commitment to justice for the Sabarimala issue and overall development for Kerala.

Nabin criticized the longstanding governance under LDF-UDF for stagnating Kerala's growth, vowing that a BJP-led government would empower women, the youth, and farmers. He highlighted the central government's financial support as a testament to their commitment to Kerala's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)