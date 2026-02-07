Political Gesture Controversy in Assam: A Call for Expulsion

In a dramatic turn of events within Assam's political circles, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious accusations against senior Congress figures Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia. Sarma accused the duo of making derogatory gestures towards women during a recent party rally, igniting a political storm.

The Chief Minister, speaking to reporters, called for the expulsion of both Borah and Saikia, who are prominent figures within the state Congress leadership. This demand stems from Sarma's belief that the alleged actions were an affront to Assamese women and not directed at any specific community.

While Saikia categorically denied any wrongdoing, urging the Chief Minister to redirect his focus to pressing state issues, the controversy continues to unfold. Sarma has requested the video evidence be reviewed by the women's commission, underscoring the seriousness with which he regards the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)