Political Gesture Controversy in Assam: A Call for Expulsion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia of making offensive gestures towards women at a rally. Sarma urged their expulsion, alleging the gestures disrespected all Assamese women. Saikia denied the accusations, urging focus on state issues instead.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events within Assam's political circles, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious accusations against senior Congress figures Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia. Sarma accused the duo of making derogatory gestures towards women during a recent party rally, igniting a political storm.

The Chief Minister, speaking to reporters, called for the expulsion of both Borah and Saikia, who are prominent figures within the state Congress leadership. This demand stems from Sarma's belief that the alleged actions were an affront to Assamese women and not directed at any specific community.

While Saikia categorically denied any wrongdoing, urging the Chief Minister to redirect his focus to pressing state issues, the controversy continues to unfold. Sarma has requested the video evidence be reviewed by the women's commission, underscoring the seriousness with which he regards the issue.

