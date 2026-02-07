Union Minister Calls Out Telangana CM on Hate Speech Allegations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of hate speech and called for the implementation of proposed anti-hate speech legislation against him. These allegations were made in light of Revanth Reddy's controversial comments linking Congress with Muslims and alleged insults to Hindu gods.

G Kishan Reddy further criticized the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises, despite being in power for over two years. He specifically questioned Revanth Reddy's claim of imprisoning former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over corruption allegations in the Kaleshwaram project.

Demanding clarification, Kishan Reddy queried who is hindering action against KCR, suggesting involvement from Rahul Gandhi or the Congress high command. He also challenged Revanth Reddy to resign if he lacks the courage to act against his predecessor.

