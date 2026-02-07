Debate Erupts Over West Bengal Appropriation Bill

The West Bengal Appropriation Bill, 2026, was presented by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the state assembly on Monday, inciting spirited debates among lawmakers. The bill passed despite criticism from opposition members.

During the discussions, opposition voices, notably BJP MLA Biswanath Karak, called for increased development funds for MLAs, revised pensions for former legislators, and clearer planning for persons with disabilities. Karak criticized the budget's omissions, arguing it failed to address necessary provisions, including dearness allowance for government employees.

Karak also questioned the impact of the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Yuva Sathi' schemes, claimed unemployment allowances discouraged job-searching, and accused the government of failing to deliver on industrial growth. Bhattacharya responded, attributing the shortcomings to central government-held funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)