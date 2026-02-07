Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over West Bengal Appropriation Bill

West Bengal's finance minister tabled the West Bengal Appropriation Bill, 2026. Opposition members demanded increased development funds and better planning for persons with disabilities. Criticism arose over DA provisions and unemployment efforts. The BJP highlighted issues within social schemes and alleged a lack of industrial growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:23 IST
Debate Erupts Over West Bengal Appropriation Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Appropriation Bill, 2026, was presented by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the state assembly on Monday, inciting spirited debates among lawmakers. The bill passed despite criticism from opposition members.

During the discussions, opposition voices, notably BJP MLA Biswanath Karak, called for increased development funds for MLAs, revised pensions for former legislators, and clearer planning for persons with disabilities. Karak criticized the budget's omissions, arguing it failed to address necessary provisions, including dearness allowance for government employees.

Karak also questioned the impact of the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Yuva Sathi' schemes, claimed unemployment allowances discouraged job-searching, and accused the government of failing to deliver on industrial growth. Bhattacharya responded, attributing the shortcomings to central government-held funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026