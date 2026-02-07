Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest
Haiti's presidential council resigned after nearly two years during which it struggled to maintain political stability alongside a US-backed prime minister. As the US deployed marine forces to the region, Haiti prepares for general elections amid ongoing gang control in the capital. The council failed to curb violence and faced corruption allegations.
Haiti's presidential council has officially resigned from its position after almost two years of controversy and a tumultuous relationship with a US-backed prime minister. The resignation comes as the country gears up for its first general elections in a decade amid a backdrop of political instability and violence.
Just days prior to the council's dissolution, the United States strengthened its presence in the region by deploying a warship and two US Coast Guard boats to the waters near Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. This area remains predominantly under gang control, creating a volatile environment as tensions heighten.
The council's tenure, which began following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, was marred by allegations of corruption and failed promises to restore order. As Haiti navigates this transitional period, citizens express hope for effective leadership and political clarity moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
