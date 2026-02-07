Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Winter Carnival, Highlights State's Development and Cultural Values

In a vibrant celebration of culture and development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a notable appearance at the Winter Carnival in Khatima. The event, hosted by the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Government Postgraduate College, showcased a unique fusion of spiritual and cultural activities, aiming to resonate deeply with the youth and the community.

During his address, Dhami unveiled a series of developmental strides taken by his government, highlighting the establishment of new roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions such as ITI and Polytechnic colleges, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and a modern sports stadium. Such measures aim to bolster regional growth and address the needs of the community.

Dhami also spotlighted the state's achievements in employment, citing a significant reduction in unemployment rates and initiatives to reverse migration. With strict measures against corruption and illegal activities, his administration stands committed to preserving Uttarakhand's culture and identity while driving economic and social advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)