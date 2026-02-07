Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israeli PM Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Trump to discuss Iran's nuclear negotiations. Talks in Oman focused on uranium enrichment, with Iran firm on its rights. Netanyahu insists any agreement should address Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and halt support for regional allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this Wednesday, focusing primarily on ongoing negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu's office confirmed the agenda, highlighting the critical nature of the discussions.

Negotiators from Iran and the U.S. recently engaged in indirect talks in Muscat, Oman. Both Iranian and American sides anticipate further dialogues soon. According to a regional diplomat briefed on the proceedings, Iran maintained its stance on retaining the right to enrich uranium, conspicuously leaving out discussions on its missile capabilities.

Iranian leaders have repeatedly stated their missile arsenal, among the largest in the Middle East, remains off the table for negotiation. Simultaneously, Iran seeks acknowledgement of its uranium enrichment rights. Netanyahu, however, argues that any comprehensive agreement must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and a cessation of support for Iran's regional allies.

