Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington amidst escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program. The discussions come as concerns about regional conflict remain high, with Netanyahu pushing for limits on ballistic missiles and an end to Iran's regional influence.

The US and Iran recently concluded indirect talks in Oman, which seemed to revisit earlier positions on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Despite the United States' 'very good' discussions and plans for further talks, challenges persist in reaching any conclusive agreement.

For the first time, the US brought top military leadership into the negotiations, a move underscoring the high stakes involved. Regional Gulf nations, wary of a potential broader conflict, are closely monitoring the situation as Israel reflects on its past military engagements with Iran.

