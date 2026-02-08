FCC Investigates 'The View' Over Equal Time Violation

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into ABC's 'The View' for possibly breaching equal time rules. This inquiry follows the recent appearance of a Democratic Texas Senate candidate on the program, as confirmed by a Reuters source on Saturday.

Last month, the FCC, led by Republicans, declared that daytime and late-night TV talk shows are no longer classified as 'bona fide' news programs. This change subjects them to regulations that mandate equal airtime for opposing political candidates.

In September, FCC Chair Brendan Carr indicated the agency's intention to scrutinize whether 'The View' complies with these equal time regulations, emphasizing the need for balanced political representation on such platforms.

