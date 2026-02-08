Left Menu

FCC Investigates 'The View' Over Equal Time Violation

The Federal Communications Commission is investigating ABC's 'The View' for potential violations of equal time rules following an appearance by a Democratic Senate candidate. This comes after the FCC ruled that daytime and late-night talk shows are not exempt from providing equal airtime to opposing political candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 01:14 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into ABC's 'The View' for possibly breaching equal time rules. This inquiry follows the recent appearance of a Democratic Texas Senate candidate on the program, as confirmed by a Reuters source on Saturday.

Last month, the FCC, led by Republicans, declared that daytime and late-night TV talk shows are no longer classified as 'bona fide' news programs. This change subjects them to regulations that mandate equal airtime for opposing political candidates.

In September, FCC Chair Brendan Carr indicated the agency's intention to scrutinize whether 'The View' complies with these equal time regulations, emphasizing the need for balanced political representation on such platforms.

