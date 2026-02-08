Left Menu

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to secure a significant electoral victory, buoyed by her popularity among younger voters through the 'sanakatsu' trend. Despite heavy snowfall potentially affecting voter turnout, Takaichi's coalition is predicted to gain a substantial lead in parliament, enabling economic reforms and military expansions.

Japanese voters headed to the polls on Sunday, anticipating a clear victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi despite severe snowstorms potentially hampering voter turnout.

Takaichi's conservative coalition is poised to make significant gains, projected to win more than 300 of the 465 seats available in the lower house of parliament, according to opinion polls. This potential victory could empower her to implement crucial economic and military policies.

Under Takaichi's leadership, a unique social media phenomenon dubbed 'sanakatsu' has captivated younger voters, boosting her popularity. However, heavy snowfall across the northern regions could reduce overall turnout and amplify the impact of organized voting blocs like Komeito.

