Left Menu

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expelled corporator Meera Kamble for supporting the BJP's mayoral candidate in Amravati, Maharashtra, despite the party's neutral stance. This decision led to Kamble's expulsion and further disqualification proceedings. The mayor and deputy mayoral elections concluded with BJP and YSP securing key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:58 IST
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has taken decisive action against corporator Meera Kamble for backing the BJP's mayoral candidate during the Amravati civic body elections in Maharashtra.

According to AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel, the party, which secured 12 seats in the Amravati Municipal Corporation polls, had opted to remain neutral concerning the mayoral race. However, Kamble defied this directive by publicly supporting BJP candidate Shreechand Tejwani.

As a consequence, AIMIM expelled Kamble and initiated procedures for her disqualification. Additionally, a show cause notice was issued to party officials in Amravati. In the end, Shreechand Tejwani of the BJP and Sachin Onkarrao Bhende from the Yuva Swabhiman Party were elected as the mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

 India
2
Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

 Global
3
KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

 India
4
Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrast...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026