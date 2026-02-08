AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has taken decisive action against corporator Meera Kamble for backing the BJP's mayoral candidate during the Amravati civic body elections in Maharashtra.

According to AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel, the party, which secured 12 seats in the Amravati Municipal Corporation polls, had opted to remain neutral concerning the mayoral race. However, Kamble defied this directive by publicly supporting BJP candidate Shreechand Tejwani.

As a consequence, AIMIM expelled Kamble and initiated procedures for her disqualification. Additionally, a show cause notice was issued to party officials in Amravati. In the end, Shreechand Tejwani of the BJP and Sachin Onkarrao Bhende from the Yuva Swabhiman Party were elected as the mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

