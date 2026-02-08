Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming a deep connection between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma accused Gogoi of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by receiving funds through Colburn from Sheikh while she worked in India. He also alleged Gogoi made a confidential visit to Pakistan in 2013, hinting at suspicious activities during his stay.

Gogoi, however, refuted these claims, calling the press conference a ''super flop'' and comparing it to a ''C-grade cinema''. The controversy has sparked demands for a broader investigation while highlighting political tension ahead of the Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)