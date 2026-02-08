Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having ties with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. Sarma called for a national probe, alleging an international conspiracy. Gogoi dismissed the claims, labeling the press conference a political stunt.

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming a deep connection between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma accused Gogoi of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by receiving funds through Colburn from Sheikh while she worked in India. He also alleged Gogoi made a confidential visit to Pakistan in 2013, hinting at suspicious activities during his stay.

Gogoi, however, refuted these claims, calling the press conference a ''super flop'' and comparing it to a ''C-grade cinema''. The controversy has sparked demands for a broader investigation while highlighting political tension ahead of the Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

