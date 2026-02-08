Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having ties with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. Sarma called for a national probe, alleging an international conspiracy. Gogoi dismissed the claims, labeling the press conference a political stunt.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming a deep connection between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.
Sarma accused Gogoi of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by receiving funds through Colburn from Sheikh while she worked in India. He also alleged Gogoi made a confidential visit to Pakistan in 2013, hinting at suspicious activities during his stay.
Gogoi, however, refuted these claims, calling the press conference a ''super flop'' and comparing it to a ''C-grade cinema''. The controversy has sparked demands for a broader investigation while highlighting political tension ahead of the Assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth very close to Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleges Assam CM at press conference in Guwahati.
Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh visited India 13 times from 2010 to 2013; he focused on anti-India narrative globally: Assam CM Himanta.
Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh deleted all tweets to protect someone after Assam govt began probe: Himanta.
Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.
Pak firm gave job to Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth, then transferred her to India; salary paid by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh: Himanta.