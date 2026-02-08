Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates for Sensitivity to Caste Conflicts

Mohan Bhagwat, head of the RSS, emphasized that caste is primarily used for political purposes, as its traditional roles have vanished. He urged a sensitive approach to mitigate caste-based conflicts, pointing out politicians' focus on electoral gains over ideology during an RSS centenary session.

Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted that caste dynamics are now predominantly driven by self-interest and political agendas, as the historical occupational foundation of caste has disappeared. His remarks came during a session commemorating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Bhagwat criticized politicians for exploiting caste identities to garner votes, indicating that such identities remain deeply embedded in society. He pointed out that electoral motivations often overshadow ideological commitments in political practices.

Emphasizing the need for a sensitive approach, Bhagwat called for understanding and addressing caste-based conflicts. He stressed the importance of moving beyond political calculations to tackle these societal issues effectively.

