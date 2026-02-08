RSS Chief Advocates for Sensitivity to Caste Conflicts

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted that caste dynamics are now predominantly driven by self-interest and political agendas, as the historical occupational foundation of caste has disappeared. His remarks came during a session commemorating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Bhagwat criticized politicians for exploiting caste identities to garner votes, indicating that such identities remain deeply embedded in society. He pointed out that electoral motivations often overshadow ideological commitments in political practices.

Emphasizing the need for a sensitive approach, Bhagwat called for understanding and addressing caste-based conflicts. He stressed the importance of moving beyond political calculations to tackle these societal issues effectively.