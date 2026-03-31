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Guarding Civil Society: Bishops Challenge Amendments in FCRA Bill

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India expressed serious concerns over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, urging broader consultations. They highlighted potential adverse impacts on civil society freedoms, charitable services, and religious institutions. CBCI calls for parliamentary review and safeguarding against excessive state control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:53 IST
Guarding Civil Society: Bishops Challenge Amendments in FCRA Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has raised significant apprehensions regarding the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. They fear the amendments could lead to excessive state control over civil society organizations.

The CBCI argues that the FCRA Bill, while aiming to enhance oversight, risks undermining the constitutional balance and freedoms of civil society, potentially disrupting charitable services across India. They flagged specific concerns about assets being seized even in cases of non-renewal of licenses, stressing that this lacks judicial oversight.

Additionally, the body highlighted risks to religious freedom and the internal management of faith-based institutions that run schools and hospitals. The CBCI called for the Bill's referral to a parliamentary committee, urging safeguards like judicial oversight and an independent appellate authority to prevent undue state intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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