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Civil Society Condemns Threatened Evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colony

Leading civil society groups have condemned upcoming evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colony, highlighting the plight of low-income communities affected by forced displacements. They demand immediate cessation of eviction drives, adherence to judicial directives, and a rights-based national policy for informal settlements to protect marginalised citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:14 IST
Civil Society Condemns Threatened Evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colony
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (PHOTO/@HRCP87). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), alongside key civil society organisations, has strongly criticised the impending evictions of Allama Iqbal Colony residents in Islamabad. This predominantly Christian settlement faces demolition without apparent legal safeguards.

The HRCP asserts these forced evictions illustrate a broader marginalisation of low-income communities through the Capital Development Authority's actions. Many affected families have long-term ties to these settlements, pressing the urgent need for rights-based policies.

Voicing gender-sensitive perspectives, the groups highlighted the particular vulnerabilities of women and children amid these evictions. They advocate for an immediate halt to eviction plans and call for the development of a comprehensive policy framework that ensures fair resettlement and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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