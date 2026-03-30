Civil Society Condemns Threatened Evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colony

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), alongside key civil society organisations, has strongly criticised the impending evictions of Allama Iqbal Colony residents in Islamabad. This predominantly Christian settlement faces demolition without apparent legal safeguards.

The HRCP asserts these forced evictions illustrate a broader marginalisation of low-income communities through the Capital Development Authority's actions. Many affected families have long-term ties to these settlements, pressing the urgent need for rights-based policies.

Voicing gender-sensitive perspectives, the groups highlighted the particular vulnerabilities of women and children amid these evictions. They advocate for an immediate halt to eviction plans and call for the development of a comprehensive policy framework that ensures fair resettlement and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)