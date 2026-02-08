Left Menu

Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Two reserve Electronic Voting Machines were discovered in a car near a hotel in Solapur, Maharashtra, post elections, sparking tampering allegations. Candidates raised transparency concerns, prompting a probe. Officials confirmed the EVMs were sealed and unused, with all voting machines accounted for in the strong room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:02 IST
Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Officials in Maharashtra were thrust into a storm of controversy after two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were discovered in a car in Solapur district on Sunday. The machines, found after elections in the district, were reportedly reserve devices, yet their discovery prompted allegations of tampering.

The incident occurred near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, shortly after midnight on Saturday. Several political parties were quick to voice concerns about poll transparency, leading an NCP candidate to call for a comprehensive investigation. Tensions were high as the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police raced to the location.

Upon investigation, it was clarified that the EVMs were sealed, reserve machines and had not been employed during the voting process. All active EVMs had already been secured in the strong room by 10.30 pm on election day, according to officials. The situation highlights ongoing anxieties over election integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

 Global
2
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

 India
4
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026