Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Officials in Maharashtra were thrust into a storm of controversy after two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were discovered in a car in Solapur district on Sunday. The machines, found after elections in the district, were reportedly reserve devices, yet their discovery prompted allegations of tampering.

The incident occurred near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, shortly after midnight on Saturday. Several political parties were quick to voice concerns about poll transparency, leading an NCP candidate to call for a comprehensive investigation. Tensions were high as the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police raced to the location.

Upon investigation, it was clarified that the EVMs were sealed, reserve machines and had not been employed during the voting process. All active EVMs had already been secured in the strong room by 10.30 pm on election day, according to officials. The situation highlights ongoing anxieties over election integrity in the region.

