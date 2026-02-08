Youth Congress Rallying for Jammu and Kashmir's Rights

U B Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, voiced concerns over the visibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government in its efforts to restore statehood and protect land and job rights in the union territory. Chib stated that the government needs to be more proactive.

Prior to the 2024 assembly elections, the Youth Congress has been advocating for statehood restoration, youth job reservations, and land protection in the region. Chib expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee for its consistent efforts in this cause.

The Youth Congress leader also criticized the installation of smart electricity meters, calling for their removal due to high bills that residents struggle to pay. He stressed the need for the government to address citizens' welfare and highlighted the Congress party's commitment to championing these causes.