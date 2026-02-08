Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Taiwan and Japan's Vision for a Prosperous Indo-Pacific

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her electoral victory. Lai expressed hopes for robust collaboration to confront regional challenges and enhance peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. He conveyed these sentiments on his social media platform, emphasizing a secure and thriving future for Japan and its allies.

Taipei | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:59 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te extended his congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her election victory.

Lai emphasized the importance of cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in tackling regional challenges and promoting peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

Posting on his social media account, Lai expressed optimism for a future marked by security and prosperity for Japan and its regional partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

