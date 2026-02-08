Left Menu

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit has launched a 'Har Ghar Dastak, Ghar Ghar Dastak' campaign to advocate for statehood restoration. Leaders urge PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to fulfill their assurances. The party also addresses socio-economic issues and aims to rebuild trust with the people.

In a significant political move, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit initiated the 'Har Ghar Dastak, Ghar Ghar Dastak' campaign on Sunday, aimed at rallying public support for the immediate restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory. This campaign highlights the ongoing struggle for governance rights and calls for swift action from the central leadership.

Led by Congress Sewa Dal president Vijay Sharma Babbi and Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, the campaign underscores statehood as a constitutional right, not a privilege. Karra emphasized that the repeated assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be honored to restore faith in constitutional governance.

The campaign is not only about statehood but also addresses pressing socio-economic challenges like unemployment and inflation. Raman Bhalla, working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee, stressed the need for dialogue and trust-building, while urging local government action to solve civic issues.

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

