Iran has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to an additional seven years in prison, media reported, as part of an ongoing crackdown by the state on dissent. Mohammadi's supporters revealed her hunger strike against harsh treatments following protests met with deadly force.

The new conviction adds layers to Iran's domestic woes even as it navigates tense negotiations with the United States aimed at resolving disputes over its nuclear program. In a meeting of diplomats, Iran's Foreign Minister struck an uncompromising note, reinforcing Tehran's determination to maintain its nuclear pursuits.

Mohammadi's imprisonment occurs amidst international scrutiny, coinciding with US strategic military maneuvers in the Middle East. Yet, officials from both sides tentatively acknowledge the progress in dialogues between Iran and the US, hinting at potential diplomatic breakthroughs.