Nationalism and Conservative Wins Shake Thailand's Political Landscape

Thailand's political scene experienced a shift after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party emerged victorious in a general election, securing 193 of the 500 parliamentary seats. The win, credited to a surge in nationalist sentiment, baffled many as the results outpaced earlier expectations.

As coalition talks loom, Thai stocks saw a 3% spike, alleviating fears of political instability. Despite the People's Party leading in preliminary polls, they fell behind with 118 seats, while Pheu Thai Party secured 74 seats. A combined total of 115 seats was claimed by other parties.

Anutin's promises include a border wall with Cambodia and a focus on military strength, capturing the conservative vote. Voter-backed constitutional changes aimed at reducing senate power are in motion, with two more referendums required for implementation, expected to span over two years.