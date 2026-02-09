Left Menu

Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

The Congress criticized the government over remarks by Ministers Jaishankar and Goyal on the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal, suggesting a lack of coordination. India plans to purchase significant US products, while the US reduces tariffs, though protection measures are promised for India's domestic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:41 IST
The Congress party has criticized the Indian government for what it calls a lack of coordination regarding remarks made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal about the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal.

Congress spokesperson, Jairam Ramesh, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on his 'whole of government' approach, citing confusion among key ministers. Ramesh's comments referenced an exchange on the roles and responsibilities between the External Affairs and Commerce ministries.

According to a joint statement released on Saturday, India plans to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over five years, while the US will lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured that safeguards are in place to protect Indian industries amid the deal.

