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Jairam Ramesh Challenges Modi's MPs on OBC Reservations Debate

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged PM Modi to instruct his MPs to thoroughly research issues before discussing them in Parliament. This follows BJP MP K Laxman's accusations against Congress and other parties of engaging in votebank politics by supporting OBC reservations for Muslims, citing previous remarks by Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:35 IST
Jairam Ramesh Challenges Modi's MPs on OBC Reservations Debate
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political exchange, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his MPs better prepare before raising issues in Parliament. This appeal surfaced after BJP MP K Laxman accused opposition parties, including Congress, of indulging in votebank politics by supporting OBC reservations for Muslims.

Ramesh highlighted a statement by Modi from February 2022, wherein the PM acknowledged the presence of 70 OBC castes among Muslims in Gujarat who benefited from reservations. Ramesh shared this to counter claims of appeasement by Congress.

The Congress leader emphasized the importance of informed debate, pointing to a video of Modi discussing the topic, which seemed to be overlooked by media outlets. The incident underscores ongoing tensions surrounding reservation policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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