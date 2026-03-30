Jairam Ramesh Challenges Modi's MPs on OBC Reservations Debate

In a significant political exchange, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his MPs better prepare before raising issues in Parliament. This appeal surfaced after BJP MP K Laxman accused opposition parties, including Congress, of indulging in votebank politics by supporting OBC reservations for Muslims.

Ramesh highlighted a statement by Modi from February 2022, wherein the PM acknowledged the presence of 70 OBC castes among Muslims in Gujarat who benefited from reservations. Ramesh shared this to counter claims of appeasement by Congress.

The Congress leader emphasized the importance of informed debate, pointing to a video of Modi discussing the topic, which seemed to be overlooked by media outlets. The incident underscores ongoing tensions surrounding reservation policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)